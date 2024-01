At last some good news, the Guardian reports on comments by Danny Kruger, a leading backbencher Tory MP and founder of the increasingly influential New Conservatives group, that the Conservatives face “obliteration” at the next election after leaving the country in a worse state than they inherited it in 2010.Kruger told an event last year that the Conservatives risked being ejected from power this year having left the country “sadder, less united and less conservative” than they found it:The downside to all this anguish of course is that Kruger wants to move the Tory Party further to the right, onto Reform Party territory. Other Tory MPs have different ideas:With splits like these then, hopefully the Tories will be facing obliteration at the general election.