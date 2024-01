As the Rwanda bill heads to the Lords for the first time this week, it is worth reflecting on the basic lie that sits at its heart, that Rwanda is a safe country to send refugees to.Of course, the high court has already ruled that it is not safe to ship asylum seekers out to Africa, but the government disagrees and are seeking to legislate to make it safe, that is pass a law to argue that night is day, and vice versa.Unfortunately, for the conservative ministers who are making this case, their own administration is undermining their argument.The Guardian reports that four Rwandans were granted refugee status in the UK over “well-founded” fears of persecution at the same time as the government was arguing in court and parliament that the east African country was a safe place to send asylum seekers.The paper adds that this decision by the Home Office, and the documents the paper has unearthed, raises fresh questions over prime minister Rishi Sunak’s claim that Rwanda is “unequivocally” safe for asylum seekers:I am sure that the House of Lords will be very interested in these findings.