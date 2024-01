It is not commonplace for Tory MPs to put their principles before career, but kudos to Chris Skidmore, the former net zero tsar and former energy minister, who has said he will resign the Conservative whip and stand down as an MP next week in protest over the PM’s climate failures.The Independent reports that in a scathing exit statement Skidmore said he could no longer continue as a Tory or “condone” the government because the PM’s environmental stance is “wrong and will cause future harm”:Labour, who are also scaling back their commitment to tackling climate change, should take note.