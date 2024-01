A review of evidence by the Badger Trust after 10 years of culling in England killed 210,237 badgers, costing £58.8m, without a significant easing of cattle TB, has found that improved cattle testing, better financial and mental health support for farmers, and cattle and badger vaccination will more effectively tackle bovine TB in cattle than culling badgers.The Guardian reports that the disease has cost taxpayers more than £100m each year, with 20,000 cows prematurely slaughtered:Some of us have been saying this for years. As the Guardian says, the main cause of cattle TB is other cows, with scientists estimating that on average about 94% of infections flow from cow to cow, and just 5.7% of infections from badger to cow and despite 10 years of badger culling in England, there is no scientific consensus on whether it has reduced cattle TB.The UK Government needs to change course, and quickly.