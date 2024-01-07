Sunday, January 07, 2024
Same old, same old
The Independent strikes a familiar note with their report that Rishi Sunak has warned he will curb benefits and government spending to help fund tax cuts.
The paper says that in a new interview, the prime minister said his priority was cutting taxes, but that would result in “difficult decisions” having to be made on public spending, without going into specifics:
The prime minister told The Sunday Telegraph: “When I say that I want to keep cutting taxes, that’s what we’re going to deliver. We’re going to do that responsibly. That requires difficult decisions on public spending. It requires difficult decisions to control welfare. Those, I believe, are the right things to do for our country.
“I want to control public spending, I want to control welfare, which we’re doing and because we’re doing that, and because we’re being disciplined with borrowing and our debt, we’re going to be in a position to cut taxes.
“I want to keep cutting people’s taxes. There’s no way we can do that unless we restrain the growth in the public sector and government spending.”
Once more the poor and the disabled will be targeted to fund tax cuts for the better off.
