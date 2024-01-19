Friday, January 19, 2024
Rank hypocrisy?
It isn't hard to see where the priorities of this Tory government lie. As this article in the Mirror reveals they will always put their own privileges first.
The paper says that details buried in the Finance Bill show that the luxury flight-loving Prime Minister plans to raise Air Passenger Duty (APD) on all flights within the UK from April, except for the ‘higher’ rate that covers private jets:
Passengers travelling by economy will see the tax added to the cost of their fare raised from £6.50 to £7 under plans announced in last year's Budget. Travellers using premium economy or business class flights will see the duty will increase £13 to £14.
But the tax for private jets remains frozen at £78 - and helicopters are entirely exempt as it only applies to "fixed-wing" aircrafts. A Treasury document setting out the policy said: "This measure will impact on some individuals who travel by air, who may see an increase in air fares."
Treasury Minister Gareth Davies admitted this was the case during a committee hearing in Parliament this week(TUES). He told MPs "helicopters are not part of the APD regime, but they do incur fuel duty, and buying a helicopter incurs VAT". He added: "The rate on private jets is significantly more than any commercial flight passenger will pay.
It comes amid ongoing criticism over the Prime Minister's frequent use of luxury air travel. VIP flight addict Mr Sunak used RAF jets and helicopters more regularly than his last three predecessors during his first year, casting doubt on his climate credentials and fuelling claims he's out of touch.
An audit by the Mirror previously found he ran up a £43,730 bill with the Ministry of Defence for 20 domestic flights on RAF planes and helicopters in his first 11 months in Downing Street. That works out at an average of £2,186 per flight. Tory donors have also paid for £85,583 worth of domestic flights during the same period of time.
Some might call this rank hypocrisy.
