



There is no loyalty, while everyday they must face a crisis-management situation, not because of what is happening in the country, but to counter the many plots and betrayals amongst their own colleagues.



What is more, when those plots emerge in the light of day, there is an air of unreality about them, as if the instigators don't live in the real world.









The



The paper says that the former Housing Minister warned that “extinction is a very real possibility” for his party if Sunak remains the leader when voters next go to the polls. Hence the latest news that former cabinet member, Simon Clarke (who?) believes that his brand of little Englander, free market philosophy actually has traction amongst voters, who are clammering to bring back Liz Truss, when in reality most voters just want this Tory shitshow to be gone.The Independent reports that Clarke has launched a blistering attack on Rishi Sunak calling him to stand down as prime minister.The paper says that the former Housing Minister warned that “extinction is a very real possibility” for his party if Sunak remains the leader when voters next go to the polls.





What he fails to realise is that no matter who is Tory leader, the die has already been cast as far as the outcome of that election is concerned:



Sir Simon, who was Liz Truss’s levelling up secretary, said: “Rishi Sunak has sadly gone from asset to anchor.”



He added: “It is time to strip away illusion, and stop tolerating any indulgence of it… [and] his uninspiring leadership is the main obstacle to our recovery.”



Writing in The Daily Telegraph, the senior Tory said Mr Sunak was not solely to blame for the party flagging in the polls during an election year, but insisted “his uninspiring leadership is the main obstacle to our recovery”



“The unvarnished truth is that Rishi Sunak is leading the Conservatives into an election where we will be massacred,” he wrote.



Somehow, I don't think even the Tories have the stomach for yet another leadership election.

It's difficult to feel sorry for a Tory, but really, anybody who takes on the mantle of leading that party must be a masochist.