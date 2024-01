The Independent reports on yet another Tory MP who has decided that he is not going to roll over and accept Sunak's abandonment of policies to tackle climate change.The paper says that senior Tory MP, Sir Alok Sharma has said he will not support Rishi Sunak’s “smoke and mirrors” oil and gas drilling bill, with the former cabinet member and Cop26 president arguing that the legislation is a “total distraction, which frankly changes nothing”.Sharma went on to accuse the PM of “chopping and changing” climate policies, reinforcing “the unfortunate perception about the UK rolling back from climate action”:This is of course a serious revolt by serious people, highlighting that the current Conservative Government cannot be trusted with our environment.