As the House of Commons vote on the government's Rwanda bill approaches, the Mirror reports on new documentation that has emerged, which highlights the absurdity of Ministers legislating to create their own fantasy solution to immigration.The paper says that Ministers have "brushed aside" evidence of refugee killings, discrimination and suppression in Rwanda in a desperate bid to declare the country "safe:Steve Smith is absolutely right in suggesting that there is something Orwellian about the Government's approach to this matter. Just because a government says so, does not make it a reality, and that goes double for the kind of legislation Rishi Sunak is now promoting. What's next, a bill that insists black is white?