Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Jog on
The Independent reports that running and gardening clubs will be used by Rishi Sunak’s government in bid to get people on long-term sickness leave back into work.
The paper says that doctors, employers, job centres and social workers will be encouraged to suggest therapy and life coaching under new government plans to cut the number of those signed off from work.
The paper says that doctors, employers, job centres and social workers will be encouraged to suggest therapy and life coaching under new government plans to cut the number of those signed off from work.
And community activities such as jogging, singing, cooking or gardening will also be offered through NHS “social prescribing” initiatives.
So in the eighties it was 'get on your bike and look for work', today it is just 'jog on.'
So in the eighties it was 'get on your bike and look for work', today it is just 'jog on.'
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home