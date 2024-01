The real problem is that we are not building enough social housing to let, while huge chunks of the housing stock has been sold off. Sunak will kick himself when he finds out which party is responsible for that.

The Guardian reports that Downing Street wants to give UK families higher priority for social housing in a controversial scheme that will be badged as “British homes for British workers”.The paper says that Officials will launch a consultation in the coming weeks into how they can give British citizens faster access to social housing, a move designed in part to bolster Rishi Sunak’s reputation for being tough on immigration.They add that the move has prompted anger from some in government, who warn it could further fuel support for the rightwing Reform UK party, while housing experts say it is likely to be either illegal or unworkable, or both:As the paper points out, the latest government figures show that 90% of the lead tenants in social housing are British citizens.