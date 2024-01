The Mirror reports that plans to launch an energy social tariff which would help low income households with energy costs have reportedly been "quietly shelved" by the Government.The paper says that the Tories first pledged to consider energy social tariffs - which are cheaper tariffs for certain groups - in 2022, and this was doubled down on by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Energy Secretary Grant Schapps last year. However, Government sources have indicated that social tariffs are "no longer a priority" and that ministers are looking into other ways to help those struggling with energy costs:It really is time we kicked these people out of office.