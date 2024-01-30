



Under the plans, the Water Framework Directive would no longer be assessed as part of England’s legally binding environmental targets, potentially further weakening the regulation around water quality:



The targets to reduce phosphate pollution in England are already weak. Under current plans water companies could meet environmental goals by simply stripping phosphate only on their largest sewage works serving large populations and at the bottom end of rivers. This would mean that targets could be achieved with the lowest level of investment. Anglers argue that their new data shows that phosphates will still be present in the majority of rivers upstream and those with smaller wastewater works.



The only conclusion that can be reached from all this is that this government is prepared to abandon our natural environment for ideological and budget reasons. It is a disgrace.