The revelation that Dominic Cummings and Rishi Sunak held top secret meetings over general election strategy, as reported here in the Independent , shows just how desperate this Tory government is getting.The paper says that the Prime Minister reportedly asked Boris Johnson’s ex-chief aide for advice on winning over the public as he pushed for a “secret deal” with Mr Cummings to help the Tories “smash” Labour in 2024:Surely, it is time to put this government out of its misery.