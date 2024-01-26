Friday, January 26, 2024
Bad day for Brexit
Author Edwin Hayward tweets that it's been an utterly abominable 24 hours for Brexit news:
- The UK gave up on negotiations to extend our trade deal with Canada, leaving us worse off than when we were an EU member
- New incoming border checks will add £200 million a year to the cost of our food and drink.
- MPs were warned that the EU's upcoming ETIAS/EES border systems may lead to 14-hour queues to enter (the rest of) Europe from the autumn.
- There were warnings of possible shortages of flowers for Valentines Day because of the new incoming border checks.
- A plan to extend visas for British expats in France from 90 to 180 days was blocked by France's Constitutional Council court (a decision which has no right of appeal).
- Rishi Sunak's pledge to ensure no future laws can create a border down the Irish Sea has gone down like a bucket of sick in TUV quarters. (And has sent the blood pressure of the usual suspect Brexiters sky-high.)
- The EU's plans to increase bulk medicine procurement across the bloc risk creating shortages in Britain because they have very significantly greater buying power than the UK does.
So tell me again why the opposition parties are so silent on these issues.
