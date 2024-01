THe Guardian reports that the Home Office is yet to make decisions on thousands of asylum applications from before June 2022 despite Rishi Sunak’s promise to clear the legacy backlog.The paper says that caseworkers have been offered financial incentives to help hit the prime minister’s target of processing 92,000 cases from before June 2022. But in a statement released on Monday, the department said 4,500 complex cases from the backlog were still subject to further investigation:On asylum, as on inflation. the Prime Minister's claim to have delivered turns out to be just so-much spin.