The Guardian reports on the view of the leader of Britain’s police chiefs’ organisation that policing is institutionally racist.Gavin Stephens, the chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) has called for a fundamental redesign of national policies and practices to eliminate discrimination, saying that black people should no longer experience disproportionate use of force, and that too little progress had been made to reform policing, with some leaders slow to accept the size of the challenge:That such a senior police officer has now acknowledged the institutional problems facing Britain's police forces is important, but until his view achieves widespread aceptance by his peers the problem will continue to persist.