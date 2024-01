The Guardian tells us about a report by the House of Commons public accounts committee that has found that deteriorating flood defences mean more than 200,000 homes in England are at risk of flooding due to Environment Agency budget shortfalls.They say that MPs have concluded that the Agency failed to meet a target of maintaining 98% of “high consequence” flood defences and has had to downgrade the number of properties it aims to protect by 2027 from 336,000 to 200,000:What is really bizarre about this report is that the government is still allowing homes to be built on flood plains. Have they learnt nothing?