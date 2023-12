Is it me or is Kemi Badenoch turning into a rent-a-quote MP? The so-called Equalities Minister has launched into an attack on a perfectly valid historical study into the black death, purely on the grounds that it is examining whether ethnicity was a risk factor in its spread.The Guardian says that Badenoch has condemned the study after an MP described it as “woke archaeology”. It is not clear what qualifications either the MP or Badenoch have to pass judgement in this way or how they are qualified to propose the dumbing down of academia which is suggested by their criticism.:When politicians start to interfere in legitimate academic research in this way, then we are on a very slippery slope to censorship and repression.