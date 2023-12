The most bizarre revelation from the annual publication of previously classified governnment documents has to be this story in the Guardian that the former prime minister Tony Blair was keen on an idea to relocate the then Premier League football side Wimbledon FC to Belfast in the late 1990s.The paper says that the state papers include a note from 1997 described as “following up earlier informal discussions about the possibility of an English Premier League football club relocating to Belfast”:Of course, Wimbledon did eventually relocate, to Milton Keynes, and currently exist as Milton Keynes Dons in League Two. They didn't call them the 'crazy gang' for nothing.