The fact that many millionaires do get away with it indicates to me that there needs to be some legal protection for journalists in the future.

One relatively unreported aspect of the MIchelle Mone PPE scandal is the way she used legal threats to try and keep the whole thing under wraps. It is possible that only when this approach broke down that she decided to come clean on the lies she had been telling in public. The European documents the threats that were made to them to try and prevent the publication of reports on the how Mone and her billionaire husband, Doug Barrowman, had profiteered to the tune of more than £60m from the Covid pandemic.They say that a significant number of journalists in the UK were on the receiving end of Mone’s attempts to shut them up by lying about their involvement with PPE Medpro and that lawyers acting for her targeted many journalists, not least the Guardian’s David Conn, who led the way with the story:These tactics are used again and again by well-off public figures to try and control the way they are reported in the media. Fortunately, in this case, the journalists involved were not intimidated.