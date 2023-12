As long as I have been in politics the Tory Party has promoted itself as the champions of family values, however if they wish to maintain that pretence then they have to stop splitting families up.The Guardian reports that there is growing anger over the government’s “love only for the rich” plans that will force thousands of British families to choose whether to split or go into exile:This ideological obsession with immigration is destroying family life for thousands of people, and is crippling the economy and public services. Is that really what the modern day Tory Party wants?