Those who oppose state funding for political parties and who believe that the current system of elections being funded by big private donors is fit for purpose, will do well to consider this article in the Guardian , providing the back story to Labour's 2004 ban of hunting foxes with dogs.The paper relies on claims from Lord Mandelson, that Tony Blair banned foxhunting in 2004 after coming under pressure from an animal rights group the Labour party had accepted a large donation from:There are other examples as well of donors allegedly having undue influence, including this one from 2008 , when it was reported that Whitehall documents had shown that Tony Blair personally intervened to secure an exemption for formula one from a tobacco advertising ban just hours after meeting the sport's boss and Labour donor, Bernie Ecclestone.Whatever the truth, the ability of donors to give large sums of money to political parties and, as a result, gain access to important policy makers is a major weakness in our system and needs to be addressed.