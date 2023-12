This change will enable the state to use the technology for political purposes, tracking activists and single issue campaigners. It will even enable an unscrupulous government to use it against democratically elected political opponents.



This legislation is taking us one step closer to a police state. It must be opposed.

I have been away for a couple of days so have not had a chance to comment on the proposed extension of the surveillance state currently being mooted by the Tories.Facial recognition software has, of course, been controversial, with the court of appeal ruling in 2020 that South Wales police’s use of facial recognition technology had breached privacy rights, data protection laws and equality laws, given the risk the technology could have a race or gender bias. It means that every one of us is under suspicion and has a built in bias against ethnic minorities.However, instead of withdrawing the technology until it can be refined and have safeguards and oversight put in place, the government and the police are doubling down with new legislation that will effectively put all UK drivers in a permanent police line-up.The Guardian reports that once the new criminal justice bill becomes law, the police will be able to run facial recognition searches on a database containing images of all of Britain’s 50 million driving licence holders.They say that should the police wish to put a name to an image collected on CCTV, or shared on social media, the legislation would provide them with the powers to search driving licence records for a match:No doubt those in favour of this law will say that if we have done nothing wrong, then we have nothing to fear. However, the implications are far wider than just finding wanted criminals in a crowd, that is when the technology works.