The Guardian reports that Labour is considering scaling back ambitious plans to borrow £28bn a year to invest in green jobs and industry amid fears the Conservatives will use the policy as a central line of attack in the general election campaign.The paper says that Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves will discuss the party’s flagship economic policy next month, with senior Labour figures pushing to drop the £28bn commitment entirely while others want to retain key elements of the plan:Up until now the commitment to this green investment has been one of the few policies that has distinguished Labour from the current government. Without it they are effectively just Tory-lite and policy-free,