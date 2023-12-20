Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Not stopping the boats
Perhaps it's a recognition of how risible the promise is, or a recognition that not only is the objective unattainable but also tokenistic and ineffectual, but it seems that when the prime minister is put on the spot and asked the direct question of when exactly the flow of small boats over the channel will be stopped, he cannot give an answer.
The Independent reports that Rishi Sunak told a Parliamentary committee that he does not know when he will be able to “stop the boats”, insisting there is no “firm date” on the promise he made:
The PM made stopping migrant crossings in the English Channel one of his five key pledges in January, but has so far failed to deliver on it and three other promises.
Grilleds by parliament’s powerful liaison committee, Mr Sunak said he does not have “a precise date” for when the crossings will stop. “We will keep going until we do [stop the boats],” he insisted.
The Tory leader also refused to tell the senior MPs if any airline had agreed to Rwanda deportation flights, amid reports the government is struggling to find a partner.
This policy has already been declared unlawful, and even if it were to be implemented might relocate a few hundred of tens of thousands of asylum seekers. Instead, Sunak should concentrate on clearing the backlog of processing those here already.
