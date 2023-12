It is difficult to know whether it is the higher profile that social media affords, a general disillusionment with politics or just politcians being obnoxious, but the Mirror reports that Parliamentary Standards Commissioner, Daniel Greenberg has received a thousand complaints about MPs’ comments on social media and hundreds over their language in the Commons.The paper says that Greenberg has told how his office was contacted by people upset about words spoken in Parliament and posted online by elected politicians, telling the Commons Standards Committee: “Up to date in this calendar year, just over 1,200 complaints were received about language or actions taken in the Chamber. That’s an example of something which I never investigate … that is absolutely outside my remit”:Let nobody say that the great British public are apathetic when it comes to politics.