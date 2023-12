The satirist and now disgraced American politician, Al Franken once produced a book called, which title seemed at the time to be rather over-egging the pudding in stating its subject matter. Nevertheless, it provided an interesting perspective on the Bush administration and Fox News, though what he might think of Michelle Mone is, as yet, unrecorded.The Guardian reports on the startling interview with the former Conservative peer over the weekend, in which she admitted that she lied when she denied repeatedly having been involved with a company that made millions of pounds in profits from UK government PPE deals during the pandemic.The paper records that Mone said she “wasn’t trying to pull the wool over anyone’s eyes” and had not told the truth about her involvement to protect her family from press attention. The very definition of lying is that the perpetrator is trying to pull the wool over people's eyes.They say that when it was put to her that she had admitted lying to the press, Mone replied: “That’s not a crime”:On the basis of this interview alone, proceedings should be initiated to removed Mone from the House of Lords, but it also raises questions for government ministers and we can only hope that when Parliament reconvenes they will be summoned to the relevant committees to account for the way Mone was allowed to profit from the pandemic.