Opinion polls are ephemeral, unreliable creatures. On one day they are telling us that the British public are opposed to sin, on another they are showing overwhelming support for the devil and all his works. I exaggerate, of course, but you get the idea.The latest is one of a long line of polls that shows the growing disillusionment amongst voters about the efficacy of Brexit. Of course, we know that this in no way guarantees a victory for rejoin in a fresh plebiscite, but it does at least provide some room for manoeuvre for over-cautious politicians.The Guardian tells us that a poll by Opinium to mark the third anniversary of the UK leaving the EU single market and customs union has found that a clear majority of the British public now believes Brexit has been bad for the UK economy, has driven up prices in shops, and has hampered government attempts to control immigration.They add that the survey of more than 2,000 UK voters also finds strikingly low numbers of people who believe that Brexit has benefited them or the country:Perhaps the likes of Ed Davey could now use this opportunity to promote the pro-European policies of the party he purports to lead.