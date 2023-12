Some commonsense in today's Guardian , with the former head of GCHQ calling for an end to the government handling crises over WhatsApp, saying the platform might suit gossip and informal exchanges but is inappropriate for important decision-making.The paper says that Sir David Omand, who ran the UK intelligence service before becoming the permanent secretary of the Home Office and the Cabinet Office, criticised the way government was conducted in the pandemic and said future crises should be handled with “proper process”:I would have thought that ending government by WhatsApp is an essential prerequisite to more accounntability and transparency, so if this can be done it would be a major step forward. We should not forget the devolved governments either, who have also slipped into bad habits with WhatsApp.