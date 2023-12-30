



Elliott helped found the TaxPayers’ Alliance, a small-state think tank committed to low taxes, and also founded the Conservative Friends of Russia group, while Moynihan donated £20,000 to Truss’s leadership campaign in 2021 and is the former chair of Vote Leave. Ruth Porter, her former deputy chief of staff at No 10, is also on the list for a peerage.



As well as the three peerages, Truss nominated eight people to receive honours including MBEs, OBEs and knighthoods. It is little wonder that people are calling for the system to be reformed.