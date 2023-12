His reasoning is nonsense simply because the bill itself is unworkable, breaches human rights conventions and international law, and has zero chance of making any difference to irregular migration. To think that going further would work better is sheer fantasy.What is interesting of course is where this leaves the Tory party. The Independent says that Tory MPs are ‘deeply worried’ by Robert Jenrick’s resignation, while Tory former attorney general Dominic Grieve says that the party is nowThe one thing I can agree with Jenrick on, is that the legislation, designed to salvage the government’s Rwanda deportation plan, will not work. Instead, we are firmly in Tory leadership succession territory centred on the most fundamental of differences, best summed up by Dominic Grieve:Where does Sunak stand in that division? I would suggest that he is out on a limb with very few options. The Independent agrees:We really do need a general election now.