It seems that it is not just the Welsh Tories who are guilty of shameless and inaccurate spin on the new default 20mph limit in Wales. The Welsh Government has been caught bang-to-rights as well.The BBC reports that the Office for Statistics Regulation (OSR) has queried how statistics supporting the claim by Welsh Ministers that "most journeys will be around one minute longer" were presented.It said promotional leaflets posted to Welsh homes about the move lacked transparency and they expressed concern about how difficult it was for the public to understand and scrutinise the figure:It is little wonder that the Welsh Government's claims on this change are treated with such scepticism by the public.