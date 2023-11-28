



'Bloody men are like bloody buses —

You wait for about a year

And as soon as one approaches your stop

Two or three others appear.'









I exaggerate of course, but the point is a serious one. In Wales, the Welsh Government, apparently in defiance of its own policy of getting people out of cars and onto public transport, have cut the subsidies for buses. This act also goes against their stated aim of tackling climate change, reducing poverty, getting people back into work, and reconnecting communities.



And if you get to a bus station, and see that a bus is available to your chosen destination, do not count on catching it, because odds are it will disappear from the electronic display boards minutes before departure due to the non-availability of a driver.



It seems trite to say this, but many migrants coming to the UK in the past worked as bus drivers or in other transport jobs. Nowadays, Tory government policy means that we are lucky if we can recruit health and care workers from abroad, never mind people to undertake other work.



It is no surprise therefore



The paper says that outside London, bus services plummeted by more than 60% in 80 local authority areas:



The University of Leeds, in conjunction with the charity Friends of the Earth, examined timetables across England and Wales since 2008. It found urban and rural services had decreased by 48% and 52% respectively – with some localities faring worse than others.



The findings showed that in Hart, Fenland and Broxtowe there had been a decline of more than 80%. Other constituencies without consistent bus services were North East Hampshire, with an 82% drop in services, and Bridgwater in Somerset, with an 81% decrease. Staffordshire Moorland and Stoke-on-Trent North have experienced the same reduction in services at 78%.



Mike Childs, the head of science, policy and research at Friends of the Earth, said: “There has been a silent war on bus users for over a decade. This is not only disproportionately affecting those living on low incomes, people of colour and disabled people, who are less likely to own a car, but people who have had to give up their cars as they have got older due to poor health.”



For the 22% of UK households without access to cars, buses are crucial. The smooth running of services also helps to lower car use, reducing carbon emissions in highly congested urban areas.



Of the 100 constituencies with the greatest decline in bus services, 82 have a Conservative MP. This contrasts with analysis of bus services in London, which have stayed at similar levels for the past 15 years.



The data found urban areas outside the UK capital had an average of 14 buses an hour, whereas in London the hourly average was 120.



Friends of the Earth has called on all political parties to ensure a manifesto pledge for what it calls a “public transport renaissance”. The charity has also demanded that the next government pledges a return of “normal” bus services in the next five years.



Childs said: “To reduce pollution and cut emissions, we need the government to invest in our crumbling public transport system to make it far easier for people to use their car less and switch to greener ways to travel, like buses, trains and cycling.”



Wendy Cope famously wrote: