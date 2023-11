'Bloody men are like bloody buses —

You wait for about a year

And as soon as one approaches your stop

Two or three others appear.'

Nowadays the analogy rarely works because if you see more than one bus at a time the chances are you are hallucinating.I exaggerate of course, but the point is a serious one. In Wales, the Welsh Government, apparently in defiance of its own policy of getting people out of cars and onto public transport, have cut the subsidies for buses. This act also goes against their stated aim of tackling climate change, reducing poverty, getting people back into work, and reconnecting communities.And if you get to a bus station, and see that a bus is available to your chosen destination, do not count on catching it, because odds are it will disappear from the electronic display boards minutes before departure due to the non-availability of a driver.It seems trite to say this, but many migrants coming to the UK in the past worked as bus drivers or in other transport jobs. Nowadays, Tory government policy means that we are lucky if we can recruit health and care workers from abroad, never mind people to undertake other work.It is no surprise therefore to read in today's Guardian that new research has found that bus services have been cut by more than 80% in the past 15 years in some parts of England and Wales in a “silent war” on users.The paper says that outside London, bus services plummeted by more than 60% in 80 local authority areas:The Welsh Government may have read this research, but I am not holding my breath on them doing anything about it.