Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Startling incompetence
If there is one thing that we have learnt from yesterday's evidence session of the covid inquiry, it is that no matter how appalling, how incompetent, how crass we thought Boris Johnson's government was, the reality was much, much worse. Who knew that was possible?
The Guardian posts eight shocking revelations from Dominic Cummings, Lee Cain and others from yesterday's session. These include:
* That Boris Johnson suggested ‘Covid is nature’s way of dealing with old people’:
* That Dominic Cummings connfirmed what we had all thought, that vulnerable people were ‘appallingly neglected’;
* That Cummings frequently called for the sacking of Matt Hancock and other cabinet ministers:
* That Cain tried to resist Sunak’s disastrous ‘eat out to help out’ scheme in the summer of 2020: and
* That Cain thought it was a ‘huge blunder’ to ignore Marcus Rashford’s campaign on free school meals
Meanwhile, the BBC report that the Scottish government will hand over more than 14,000 electronic messages, mainly WhatsApps, to the UK Covid Inquiry. But where are the Welsh Goverment's WhatsApps?
As we hear more and more detail about the way that the UK Goverment handled the pandemic, the need for a separate Welsh inquiry grows increasingly important.
Did Welsh Ministers fall into the same traps as their Westminster counterparts? Why did we follow the dysfunctional UK Goverment in not properly shielding vulnerable people in care homes? The list goes on.
It is a disgrace that the families of Welsh victims of covid are not getting the answers they need from a separate Welsh public inquiry.
