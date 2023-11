Analysis by the Liberal Democrats, using a list of well-known otter habitats from the Wildlife Trust, has found that water firms dumped sewage over 650 times in otter habitats last year – lasting a total of 2,546 hours.According to the Express , the worst incident was near Portrack Marsh, where Northumbrian Water discharged sewage for 561 hours in the River Tees:This is a scandal that the government need to get a grip on, even if it means massive public investment to prevent it happening again.