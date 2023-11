In light of the appalling record of this government in tackling homelessness and delivering social and affordable housing, the proposal by home secretary, Suella Braverman to legislate to restrict the use of tents by homeless people in built-up areas seems rather crass. In fact, crass is maybe too charitable a word. Sky News reports that the home secretary's proposals are said to include allowing charities to be fined if they give out tents that become a nuisance:Trying to cover up your own incompetence by perscuting the poor and the vulnerable is not a good look for anybody. Somehow, I don't think Braverman is bothered.