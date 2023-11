With the Labour party divided, and with Starmer apparently caught up in his own indecision, his leadership is in trouble, How he responds now, will determine whether he is capable of uniting his party or whether he will limp into the next general election with Labour hobbled by infighting and factions.

The Guardian reports that the leader of Burnley borough council has resigned along with 10 other councillors in protest at Keir Starmer’s refusal to call for a ceasefire in the Gaza war.The paper says that Afrasiab Anwar, who has been a member of the party for a decade, was among those who called for the Labour leader to step down last week: guest post on the Liberal England blog reports that 42 councillors in 20 Councils have resigned since 7 October because of the national party’s stance on Israel and Palestine:With reports that a significant number of Labour MPs are sympathetic to the stance taken by these councillors and that an organised resistance to Labour by Muslim voters could put as many as thirty Labour seats in jeopardy, this is turning into a real crisis for Starmer.Arguing for a humanitarian pause to allow aid to reach Palestinians is a perfectly logical position but it does not distinguish Labour from the Tories nor, more importantly does it even begin to address some of the big issues in the region.Starmer may legitimately believe that a ceasefire will leave Hamas free to resume terror attacks, while doing nothing to liberate the hostages, but that does not stop him from criticising the policies of the Israeli government, whose continual colonisation of the West Bank and persecution of Palestinians there, is preventing progress to the two-state solution which is the accepted wisdom for a long term resolution to this crisis. And where is the criticism of Netanyahu's targeting of civilians and children?The actions of Hamas in massacring innocent civilians was an act of terror, was unjustified and deserves retribution, but Israel has not distinguished itself in its response either.