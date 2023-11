The Guardian reports that Tory MPs are preparing to force the government to toughen up its planned leasehold reforms in England and Wales after it was revealed that, while the bill is expected to include a ban on developers selling new houses under leasehold, government sources have told the Guardian it will not extend that ban to flats, which make up about 70% of all leasehold properties.To be fair to Gove, it is believed that he has been fighting for a more wide-ranging set of proposals that would also include measures to end leasehold on newly built flats, but he has been unsuccessful in that battle, with Downing Street concerned it could run into opposition from developers and Tory freeholders.Reform is long overdue, as are changes to the way large scale developers are seeking to get around any ban, by not seeking adoption of new estates, but instead charging a management fee to freeholders to look after common areas. In these cases, the freeholders have fewer rights than those in leasehold flats as they cannot choose who the management company is, and as such cannot negotiate reductions in the fee they are charged.Half measures are not enough. The government has to get to grip with the way the law is being abused to exploit homeowners. And why is the Welsh Government not acting independently on this?