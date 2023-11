The Guardian highlights a report by the left-of-centre Institute for Public Policy Research thinktank which has found that Britain’s economy has lost billions of pounds in investment since 2010 due to government “flip-flopping” on its industrial growth plans as it churned through 11 different economic strategies.The paper says that industry bosses have warned ministers that more consistency is required to increase investment levels after more than a decade of instability, saying that the constant chop and change of government industrial strategy and a revolving door for senior ministerial appointments have undermined the country’s ability to attract investment.:If there had been different governments this inconsistency would be understandable, however the country has been led by the same party for the entire period of this study, which seems to reflect the turmoil in the Conservative party and its ongoing civil war rather any other cause. Yet another reason for a general election.