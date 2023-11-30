Thursday, November 30, 2023
Environmental posturing
Sometimes, I wonder why the powers that be even pretend to care about the environment when their own actions blatantly fail to live up to the rhetoric.
The Independent reports that Rishi Sunak is facing fresh outrage from climate campaigners after it emerged that the prime minister, the King, and foreign secretary David Cameron are taking separate jets to the Cop28 conference in Dubai.
The paper says that Downing Street has confirmed that all three of the leading British representatives at the crucial summit – aimed at cutting global emissions – will each get their own private plane:
No 10 defended the decision to have Mr Sunak and Lord Cameron travel separately – as it was confirmed junior ministers and officials would fly out on commercial flights rather than travel with the PM’s entourage.
The prime minister’s official spokesperson claimed that there was nothing wrong with so many flights since the government is “not anti-flying” and is pushing new sustainable fuels.
But opposition parties and activists accused Mr Sunak of climate hypocrisy – criticising the use of separate jets as “setting an awful example” and being a “waste of taxpayers’ cash”.
This sort of elitist nonsense is not just a waste of taxpayer's cash but sends out all the wrong signals about the UK's commitment to tackling climate change.
