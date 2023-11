Sometimes, I wonder why the powers that be even pretend to care about the environment when their own actions blatantly fail to live up to the rhetoric.The Independent reports that Rishi Sunak is facing fresh outrage from climate campaigners after it emerged that the prime minister, the King, and foreign secretary David Cameron are taking separate jets to the Cop28 conference in Dubai.This sort of elitist nonsense is not just a waste of taxpayer's cash but sends out all the wrong signals about the UK's commitment to tackling climate change.