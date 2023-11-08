Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Demise of the dead cat?
Marina Hyde is coruscating in the Guardian about Nadine Dorries' new book 'The Plot: The Political Assassination of Boris Johnson', suggesting that the narrative, rather than being an exposé of actual things that happen in Downing Street, may well be instead, an exposé of Nadine’s credulity/state of mind after not getting a peerage.
Hyde's explanation of the dead cat theory and its possible demise, though, is worth a read:
Anyway, by way of welcome byproducts, it would be nice to think that Nadine’s failure to burn down the whole Conservative government with her book would lead to the permanent demise of the phrase “dead cat”. This expression first made meaningful landfall with the political chatterati during the 2015 general election, when the Australian strategist Lynton Crosby was running David Cameron’s campaign, and had served up some distracting nastiness about the Miliband brothers and Trident. Isabel Hardman in the Spectator glossed it by explaining Crosby’s view that if you threw something disgusting on the metaphorical dining room table, everyone would deplore you but they’d be talking about that rather than the thing that was causing you real grief. Alas, through absolutely no fault of Isabel’s own, a deceased feline monster was born. Ever since, the phrase “dead cat” has served as the default explanation for armchair campaign strategists seeking to explain why anything from a scandal to a war is actually just a “dead cat” to distract the sheeple from the real story.
Has Nadine Dorries finally killed the dead cat. We will have to see,
