In the meantime we have no choice but to look on and grimace as the UK's international reputation continues to be trashed by this bunch of self-serving numbskulls.

Guns and Roses sang 'I don't need your civil war' and that very much sums up the feeling of most of us when we read about the latest conflict within the Tory Party over Suella Braverman.The Guardian reports that Rishi Sunak is facing a civil war in the Conservative party over the future of the home secretary, as he held off sacking her for saying police were biased for allowing a pro-Palestinian march on Armistice Day.The paper says that allies of Suella Braverman claim more than 50 Tory MPs are fighting to help her keep her job:This drama is starting to sound like an episode of the Sopranos, with the “five families” reference being a “darkly comic” allusion to the five families who have been alleged to control the mafia in the US.My problem is that none of this is going to make a general election come any closer. What it will do is deepen the Tory party's electoral losses when we do get to vote.