Saturday, November 11, 2023
Civil War
Guns and Roses sang 'I don't need your civil war' and that very much sums up the feeling of most of us when we read about the latest conflict within the Tory Party over Suella Braverman.
The Guardian reports that Rishi Sunak is facing a civil war in the Conservative party over the future of the home secretary, as he held off sacking her for saying police were biased for allowing a pro-Palestinian march on Armistice Day.
The paper says that allies of Suella Braverman claim more than 50 Tory MPs are fighting to help her keep her job:
Some of the MPs – from hard-right Tory groups labelled “the five families” – are also blaming the chief whip, Simon Hart, for orchestrating a plot to get rid of her.
On the other side, moderate Tory MPs are furious with Braverman for stoking tensions before the pro-Palestinian protest, and are pressing No 10 and the chief whip to sack her, saying failure to act looks like weakness.
Sunak is considering Braverman’s future as home secretary after she defied Downing Street by submitting the controversial piece to the Times without making changes it requested.
The home secretary has kept silent since then, but on Friday met Sir Mark Rowley, the Met commissioner, and issued a statement of support for the police in an apparent attempt to calm the furore and stay in post.
A source close to Braverman said: “The commissioner outlined plans to continue working to maintain public order, ensure compliance with the law and maintain the safety of participants, police officers and the general public.
“The home secretary emphasised her full backing for the police in what will be a complex and challenging situation and expressed confidence that any criminality will be dealt with robustly.”
This drama is starting to sound like an episode of the Sopranos, with the “five families” reference being a “darkly comic” allusion to the five families who have been alleged to control the mafia in the US.
My problem is that none of this is going to make a general election come any closer. What it will do is deepen the Tory party's electoral losses when we do get to vote.
In the meantime we have no choice but to look on and grimace as the UK's international reputation continues to be trashed by this bunch of self-serving numbskulls.
