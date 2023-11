The Guardian reports that the much-heralded flagship Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) is worth less to the UK economy than previously claimed.They say that Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch was mocked for a prediction that the deal with Asia-Pacific countries would grow the economy by paltry 0.08%, however she staunchly defended the agreement, hailed in a blaze of publicity as part of a new “global Britain” strategy.But, the paper says, new figures from the Office for Budget Responsibility suggest joining the CPTPP could add just 0.04% to GDP in the “long run”, after 15 years:When compared to the benefits to the economy and growing GDP that staying in the EU would have given us, then it is no wonder that many people feel that they were bamboozled by the case for leave and the spin that subsequently followed that act.