With the Tories in disarray and the public finances in a mess, everybody is naturally looking to see what Labour is going to do if it wins the next election, and in particular whether the party is going to be able to deliver on its promise to pour £28bn a year into its flagship green economic policy. According to the Independent , there are doubts even within the Labour Party itself, with one 'senior party source' suggesting that the current level of government debt is a major obstacle to delivering on the promise:The proof of the pudding is, of course, in the eating, but already things are shaping up to be quite a stormy general election next year, as the Tories make hay with what they will claim is Labour's financial illiteracy.