We suspected it, but now the Institute for Fiscal Studies have confirmed it. The IFS say that Jeremy Hunt’s economic plans have put Britain on course for drastic public sector cuts even more “painful” that the austerity period of the 2010s.The Independent reports on the IFS's view that the Conservative chancellor may have boasted of handing out the biggest tax cuts since the 1980s, but their experts say he offered no credible plan to deliver the huge spending cuts now required:In my view the Tories have miscalculated in putting all their eggs into the tax cuts basket. I believe that the next General Election will be fought on the state of public services. If that is the case then, when married to the increased tax burden, Hunt has just delivered a massive onw goal.