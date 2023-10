Anybody who might be wondering why it is taking so long for the Westminister government to ban 'no-fault' evictions in England need look no further than this article in the Mirror The paper says that Tory landlords have laid into sweeping housing reforms which would end no-fault evictions responsible for driving tens of thousands of tenants out of their homes:If a councillor sought to influence policy in this way, in an area in which s/he had a financial interest, then they would be hauled before the Ombudsman for breach of the code of conduct. Why don't the same rules apply to MPs and other parliamentarians?