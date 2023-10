The decision by the Welsh Senedd Presiding Officer to remove GB News from the Parliament's television feed has receievd a rather predictable reaction from the Welsh Tory leader, who, I understand is a regular performer on the channel.Wales-on-line say that GB News is no longer allowed to be shown on any of the Senedd's TVs, which are dotted around only the internal walls of the building, because it is "contrary to the parliament's values", whatever they are:There is no doubt in my mind that much of the content broadcast by this TV channel is right wing nonsense, and there is no way I would want to watch it, nor have it in my life. But is that a justification for banning it? In a democracy, should a Parliamentary body be taking value decisions such as this about broadcasters?Rather predictably, the Welsh Tory leader, in a news item for GB News which I will refrain from linking to on grounds of taste and decency, has hit back, arguing that the Sennedd Commission should also remove the BBC given the national broadcaster’s numerous scandals over the years and their recent refusal to brand Hamas “terrorists”. And there is the dilemma in a nutshell.Once you start banning things for any reason, but especially because of a political difference, you open a pandora's box, and people start popping up calling for other things to be banned, until you end up living in a dictatorship.Clearly, removing GB News from the Senedd's TV feed cannot be in line with the Parliament's values, as a significant minority disagree with the decision. Unfortunately, the instinct to ban things and nanny people is an instinct all too common in the current Welsh Parliament.If the Presiding Officer is wise, she will quietly drop this ban and let staff members and MSs watch what they want. To do otherwise must surely be against the values of a democratic society.