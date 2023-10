The Guardian reports on comments by the new head of the House of Lords appointments commission that peers should be more robustly vetted for suitability.The paper says that Ruth Deech was speaking in the light of public “disquiet” over candidates who appear to have been picked for being big donors or friends of those in power, though why it takes a public furore to come to what is a logical conclusion is not clear:Somehow, I think Deech is swimming against the tide, and that nothing is going to stop Prime Ministers and party leaders from abusing the present system. Of course all this could be avoided if we just abolished the House of Lords altogether and replaced it with an elected second chamber.