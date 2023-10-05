Thursday, October 05, 2023
UK Government to exacerbate winter homeless crisis
The Independent reports that more than 50,000 refugees in the UK could become homeless by the end of the year, new analysis suggests, with many already living on the streets in tents because of shrinking government support.
The paper says that refugees who are granted asylum were previously given 28 days by the Home Office to find somewhere new to live, set up a bank account, and find a job or apply for universal credit before they are kicked out of their government-funded hotel.
However, some now have as little as seven days because the government is delaying giving asylum seekers the documents they need to try and secure housing, while a lack of affordable housing and an increase in the number of asylum grants being made is putting increasing demand on homelessness charities:
British Red Cross has estimated that 53,100 refugees will be at risk of homelessness this winter if the government clears all “legacy” asylum applications by the end of the year, as it has promised.
Even if the backlog is not cleared on time, an estimated 26,000 people could still be at risk of destitution and homelessness, the charity has warned.
Refugees are given seven days’ notice of their eviction from Home Office hotels, and cannot usually get housing support from their local authority without the letter. Councils are also prioritising families for help, leaving many single male refugees to live homeless on the street.
Since the changes at the beginning of August, British Red Cross services have seen a 140 per cent increase in destitution for refugees they support – from 132 in June and July, to 317 people in August and September.
It is now handing out sleeping bags and tents to people facing life on the streets.
Charity Refugees at Home, which matches refugees with rooms, has seen referrals increase from 70 last September to 223 last month. One Sudanese refugee, Hamad, 20, who has now been supported by the charity, had to live in a London park after he was granted refugee status in the UK and given seven days to leave his hotel.
This is a crisis that needs to be addressed urgently, and underlines why we need more affordable homes and quickly.
This is a crisis that needs to be addressed urgently, and underlines why we need more affordable homes and quickly.
