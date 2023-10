The Independent reports that more than 50,000 refugees in the UK could become homeless by the end of the year, new analysis suggests, with many already living on the streets in tents because of shrinking government support.The paper says that refugees who are granted asylum were previously given 28 days by the Home Office to find somewhere new to live, set up a bank account, and find a job or apply for universal credit before they are kicked out of their government-funded hotel.However, some now have as little as seven days because the government is delaying giving asylum seekers the documents they need to try and secure housing, while a lack of affordable housing and an increase in the number of asylum grants being made is putting increasing demand on homelessness charities:This is a crisis that needs to be addressed urgently, and underlines why we need more affordable homes and quickly.